94.5 PST School Spirit Contest Rules 2024

94.5 WPST’s School Spirit Contest Rules (“Contest”)

94.5 WPST’s School Spirit Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (the “Contest Organizers” or “Company”). The Contest runs September 19, 2024 through October 13, 2024 (“Contest Period”).

ELIGIBILITY:

Contest is open only to High Schools (grades 9 through 12) schools located in Mercer County, NJ; Bucks County, PA; Philadelphia, PA; and Burlington County, NJ.

Employees of Contest Organizers, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of the Contest, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Contest, and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee (collectively "Excluded Individuals"), are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited. Void in Quebec and Puerto Rico.

HOW TO ENTER/PLAY:

Submission Period. Beginning Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., and continuing each day up and through 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2024 (the “Submission Period”), listeners are invited to go to https://www.wpst.com and navigate to the WPST contest webpage to nominate their favorite high school. All nominations must be associated with a High School located in Mercer County, NJ; Bucks County, PA; Philadelphia, PA; and Burlington County, NJ as noted above in Section 1. Complete all registration fields required (full name, email, phone number, home address, etc.) and include the name of the High School you wish to nominate. All nominations must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on September 29, 2024. Upon conclusion of the Submission Period, all nominations, subject to eligibility, will be advanced to the “Voting Period”.

Voting Period. During the Voting Period, each nomination will be displayed on the WPST contest webpage for public view. Beginning 6:01 a.m. EST on September 30th and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on October 13th, listeners will cast their single online vote for their favorite High School. Only one (1) vote per voter per day will be accepted. Only votes made online via the https://www.wpst.com webpage will be accepted. All votes must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on October 13th.

TERMS OF ENTRY:

No purchase necessary. Completion of the above steps will enter your favorite high school into the Voting Period, subject to eligibility. Only one (1) vote per person per day will be counted and accepted. No mechanically reproduced voting mechanisms will be allowed. If it is discovered that any voter or entrant used any mechanically reproduced voting mechanisms, those votes will not be counted toward the subject nominee’s final vote count and nominee may, in the Contest Organizer’s sole and absolute discretion, be disqualified from the Contest.

Odds of winning are based solely on the number of legitimate votes received. Nominations and votes do not guarantee a prize.

WINNER SELECTION AND CONDITIONS:

After the conclusion of the Voting Period, the high school with the highest number of votes will be declared the “Grand Prize Winner”. Contest Organizers will contact the potential Grand Prize Winner (by contacting the main office of the potential Winner’s High School) via telephone (using the telephone number provided with the nomination) to notify them that their High School has received the most votes and declared the “Grand Prize Winner”. In the event Contest Organizers are unable to contact the high school within seven (7) days, or in the event the High School chooses to reject the Grand Prize, the title of Grand Prize Winner, along with the Grand Prize (as defined below) will be awarded to the runner up (the High School with the second highest number of votes).

PRIZE DESCRIPTION:

A single grand prize of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) (“Grand Prize”) will be awarded to the Grand Prize Winner. Payment of the Grand Prize shall be made by check, payable to the PTO or student activity organization.

Total retail value of the Grand Prize is one thousand dollars ($1,000.00).

PRIZE TERMS:

Only one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded during the Contest.

Grand Prize is not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent prize. A nominee may only win once during the Contest Period.

Grand Prize Winner must submit proof of eligibility as define in Section 1 above.

Prizes may be collected Monday through Friday between 10am and 4pm at Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, 109 Walters Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. In the Contest Organizer’s discretion, Contest Winners may be required to receive the Prize via mail or to receive the Prize via another method specified by the Contest Organizer.

CONCLUSION OF CONTEST

The Contest will end promptly upon conclusion of the Voting Period after a nominee has been deemed the Grand Prize Winner and notified of such status.

TECHNICAL ISSUES:

Contest Organizers will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues, such as, without limitation, computer error, human error or transmitter difficulties. Contest Organizers are not responsible for telephone system or internet failure, or other inability of entrants to nominate or vote during the Contest due to technical malfunction. No mechanically reproduced or completed entries will be accepted.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

The Contest Organizers may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Contest Organizers may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Contest Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Contest Organizer reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Contest Organizer's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

USE OF INFORMATION:

By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees that information submitted in connection with the Contest may be used for promotional and marketing purposes, including, without limitation, to provide information to the entrant about products, services, promotions and other content, and in connection with the administration of the Contest.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (the “Company”), its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Contest's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Contest Released Parties,” together with the Company Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors of any kind in the promotion or administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in the event of any claim, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

CONDUCT AND DECISIONS:

By participating in the Sweepstakes, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company, which are final and binding. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final and binding. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical or technical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, or if for any other reason the Company determines that the Sweepstakes cannot be run as planned, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

DISPUTES:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (collectively, an “entrant”) agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Contest Organizers in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

TAXES:

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company reserves the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

CONTEST RESULTS:

To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to Townsquare Media, Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577, ATTN: 94.5 WPST “School Spirit”. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Contest.

UPLOADING MEDIA:

If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc., unconditional license to use such pictures, video or audio without limitation.