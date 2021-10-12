‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Surprise, Sidney. Guess who’s back?

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).

The previous four Scream movies were all directed by horror legend Wes Craven, but he sadly passed away in 2015. In his place, this latest film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking team known as Radio Silence. (Their other movies include Ready or Not and Southbound.) Here’s the trailer for their new Scream:

There’s also a whole new batch of images from the film as well...

New Scream Images

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is scheduled to open in theaters on January 14.

