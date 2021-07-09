And just like that, Sex and the City was back.

HBO Max has released the first official photo from the new Sex and the City spinoff series, marking the start of production on the show in New York City. Titled And Just Like That..., the new series reunites three of the four main stars of the popular HBO series and films. Below, that’s Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. (Kim Cattrall made it clear in interviews that she wasn’t interested in as Samantha. And we mean, like, very clear.)

HBO

And Just Like That... is the first new project in the Sex and the Cityverse since 2010’s Sex and the City 2, which got terrible reviews but still grossed about $300 million worldwide. The new series also stars Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler, and Chris Noth as good old Mr. Big.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That... doesn’t have an official release date on HBO Max yet. It’s tentatively scheduled to premiere on the streaming service in late 2021. One day you’ll wake up and just like that, it’ll be available on your TV.