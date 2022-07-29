Shakira Potentially Facing Eight-Year Prison Term in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira's hips may not lie, but her tax documents might.

According to new prosecution documents obtained from the singer's $17.5 million tax fraud case, the Colombian superstar could be facing up to eight years in prison.

Shakira is accused of failing to pay the Spanish government taxes between 2012 and 2014, a time period in which she claims she did not live in Spain.

However, documents obtained by Reuters reveal the singer did live in Spain during the time frame in dispute. The paperwork shows Shakira bought a house in Spain in 2012, which reportedly became a family home for herself, her partner and their son, who was born in 2013.

Should she be found guilty, the document asks that Shakira serve an eight-year prison sentence, as well as pay a fine of $23.5 million.

The music star, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide thanks to hits such as "Hips Don’t Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever," reportedly rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office earlier this week.

In a statement, a representative for Shakira said the singer “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights”.

Previously, Shakira claimed she paid the $17.5 million the Spanish tax office said she owed and has no outstanding debts.

As of reporting, a trial date has not yet been set. The terms of the earlier settlement offer have not been disclosed.

This latest information comes just a month after Shakira and husband Gerard Pique, who got together in 2011, announced their separation. The couple currently share two sons together.