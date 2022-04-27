Sharon Osbourne – Ozzy Offered to Pay Anything to Fix ‘Horrendous’ Plastic Surgery Result

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne offered to pay anything to fix the "horrendous" plastic surgery she received in 2021. According to a recent interview, Sharon said she felt like the plastic surgery left her looking like a cyclops.

Osbourne had a full facelift in October and was not pleased with the results in the slightest. After five-and-a-half hours under the knife and looking "like one of those fucking mummies that they wrap," she addressed her concerns with her new look with her surgeon. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she described the facelift as "horrendous" and told her surgeon "you've got to be fucking joking."

Due to the facelift she received, Sharon Osbourne said, "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a fucking Cyclops. I'm like 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

It doesn't seem like Ozzy was a big fan of his wife's look post plastic surgery either and told Sharon "I don't care how much it costs, we'll get it redone."

Sharon has been open about her plastic surgery procedures in the past. On the season 10 premiere of The Talk she talked about a facelift that she got in August of 2019. Although it was painful, she says it was worth it and was back to hosting the show just five weeks after the operation.

She also talked about her experience with plastic surgery on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October of 2019, revealing that she couldn't feel her mouth and that it was up on one side and she looked like Elvis. Her family would ask her "Why are you snarling at me?" as a result.

This most recent procedure marks Sharon's fourth facelift and she is still trying to come to terms with her new look as her face is "settling now." She told U.K.'s Metro that she isn't ashamed to talk about her plastic surgery procedures and is a fan because she gets "bored of looking at the same thing in the mirror."