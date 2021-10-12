Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has officially announced his retirement from the band due to a string of health issues.

Last week, a representative on behalf of the band shared that they found a substitution for Harwell for a handful of shows because he hadn't been feeling well, but that it wasn't going to be a permanent decision.

According to TMZ, the singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years ago, which has also progressed to heart failure. In addition, he's developed Wernicke's encephalopathy, which is an acute neurological condition that affects the peripheral and central nervous systems. The National Center for Biotechnology Information notes that it can develop as a result of thiamine deficiency, which is often associated with severe alcohol use.

Harwell attempted to perform another show with Smash Mouth last night (Oct. 11) in New York, but found his conditions to be too challenging to continue performing.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with," the frontman told TMZ.

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to," he continued. "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans."

We send Harwell our best in his retirement.