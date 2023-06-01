Smoke Blankets Parts of South Jersey, But it’s Not From Canada

For the past several days, people in portions of South Jersey have either seen smoke high in the sky from a massive wildfire in Nova Scotia or even smelled it, but that's not where the smoke is coming from Thursday morning.

And if you are saying, "What smoke?" we'll explain that in a minute.

Wednesday evening, a wildfire started in Bass River Township, lower Burlington County, which, so far, has burned over 2000 acres and caused one campground to be evacuated.

And it's the smoke from that wildfire, not the one in Nova Scotia, that is blanketing portions of South Jersey this morning.

Smoke over Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

With a light southwesterly wind, a narrow band of smoke settled over the middle part of Atlantic County.

Keyword: narrow.

Smoke plume over Atlantic County NJ - Photo: RadarScope / TSM Illustration

Around 7:30 Thursday morning in Hamilton Township, thick smoke was over the eastern portion of the township while areas west of Route 50 were perfectly clear.

In Galloway Township, thick smoke reduced visibilities along Cologne Avenue while there was absolutely no smoke along Pitney Road.

Smoke over Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

If you are under the band of smoke, you will obviously notice the strong campfire smell as soon as you step outside -- and you might even see a few flakes of ash on your car.