Sophia Grace From ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Is Pregnant, See Rosie’s Reaction

Remember the adorable kids Sophia Grace and Rosie from The Ellen DeGeneres Show? They're all grown up and Sophia Grace announced that she is pregnant!

In a new YouTube video posted on Saturday (Oct. 22), the viral singer made the big announcement. The 19-year-old revealed that she is 21 weeks along in the pregnancy and that the baby is the size of a banana.

"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked," she said, "because it probably was unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out."

"The reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe," she explained. After a scan, the doctors confirmed that "everything was fine, thank God."

"I'm so happy that I finally told everyone," she added before addressing that her YouTube content will be shifting into "baby content, maternity clothing content," and even a gender reveal. Sophia Grace said that she is "happy" by the news and requested that viewers do not leave negative comments on her social media accounts.

During her 17-week checkup, she was able to hear the baby's heartbeat for the first time. “That was literally so cool because it’s like mad to think there’s literally, like, another life inside of you," she said. "So that was super cool."

She also shared that she has been dealing with morning sickness but doesn't "know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day long!"

It is unknown who the baby's father is, however, she did reveal in December of 2021 that she had a "private" boyfriend of two years.

Her cousin Rosie, who also shot to viral fame after their 2011 cover of "Super Bass" reacted to the news in an Instagram Story.

“Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling!” Rosie wrote alongside a photo of the girls hugging.

She continued, “So excited for this next chapter, here for you will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet 😂 love you so much.”

In a separate post, Rosie revealed that the photo was taken when Sophia Grace told her the news.

"Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is a understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much," she concluded.