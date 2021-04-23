St. Paul Parish In Princeton Holding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Now with eligibility opening up for the COVID-19 vaccine, Penn Medicine Princeton Health has partnered with St. Paul Parish in Princeton for a community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, according to the church's official website.

The Vaccine Clinic is being held on Sunday, May 2nd, with hospital staff administering the vaccines, starting at 2pm at the church, on Nassau Street. Registration is required. Due to very high demand for appointments, as of last night (April 22nd at 6:41pm) you are now registering for the "stand by" list. Don't hesitate to still register. I've heard over and over again, since vaccinations began a few months ago, that there are often "no shows" and the "stand bys" are often called up, so the vaccine doses don't go to waste.

Which vaccine the St. Paul Parish Vaccine Clinic will be giving out will not be known until right before the clinic. It will depend on which vaccine Penn Medicine Princeton Health receives. Staff asks that you be available on May 23rd and May 30th for the 2nd dose of the vaccine. Remember, there is 28 days between the 1st and 2nd doses of Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer. You will be told which vaccine you're getting and which date to come back for the 2nd dose at your appointment.

After your receive your vaccine, you will need to wait on site for 15 more minutes, to be monitored, incase you have an adverse reaction.

In order to be eligible for a vaccine at this particular clinic, you must live or work in New Jersey, and be at least 18 years old. No ID is required. You must be registered by this Wednesday, April 28th. The website says, "The state is tracking demographic data to insure equity in distribution of the vaccine only."

If you have any questions, please email siragorri@stpaulsofprinceton.org or call (609) 924-1743, extension 146.

Click here to register for the stand-by list.