Taylor Swift slammed Donald Trump’s latest quest to stop mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election.

Swift shared two tweets on Saturday (August 15) condemning the President’s attempt to block funding for the United States Postal Service.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” Swift wrote. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” she added. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

See the tweets, below.

Last week, Swift seemingly endorsed Joe Biden's run for president by voicing her support for Kamala Harris, his vice presidential running mate.

"YES," she tweeted in all caps alongside Harris' official announcement.