The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S.

The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.

The 2023 rankings feature an updated methodology to better evaluate a students' earnings immediately after graduation and years down the line.

Below is a list of the 10 best colleges/universities in New Jersey, according to Niche.

Rutgers takes up two spots. Princeton is ranked as the No. 5 best institution in America.

10. Montclair State University (Montclair)

Montclair State University Campus of Montclair State University (Montclair State University)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $49,600 per year

93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

9. Rowan University (Glassboro)

Rowan University Rowan University (Rowan University)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,000 per year

95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

8. Monmouth University (West Long Branch)

Monmouth University banner Monmouth University banner (Anthony DePrimo, Monmouth University)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,500 per year

95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

7. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

SHU.edu SHU.edu

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,200 per year

94% of students employed 2 years after graduation

6. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

NJIT (Google Maps) NJIT (Google Maps)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $68,500 per year

92% of students employed 2 years after graduation

5. Rutgers University-Newark

Rutgers-Newark (Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark) Rutgers-Newark (Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year

93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

4. The College of New Jersey (Ewing)

TCNJ The College of New Jersey (Photo courtesy of The College of New Jersey)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,500 per year

95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

3. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

Stevens Institute of Technology Stevens Institute of Technology

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $89,200 per year

94% of students employed 2 years after graduation

2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Winants Hall at Rutgers New Brunswick campus Winants Hall at Rutgers New Brunswick campus (Rutgers University)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year

93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

1. Princeton University (Princeton)

Princeton University campus Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,700 per year

87% of students employed 2 years after graduation

