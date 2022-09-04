The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings

Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S.

The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.

The 2023 rankings feature an updated methodology to better evaluate a students' earnings immediately after graduation and years down the line.

Below is a list of the 10 best colleges/universities in New Jersey, according to Niche.

Rutgers takes up two spots. Princeton is ranked as the No. 5 best institution in America.

10. Montclair State University (Montclair)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $49,600 per year
  • 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

9. Rowan University (Glassboro)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,000 per year
  • 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

8. Monmouth University (West Long Branch)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,500 per year
  • 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

7. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,200 per year
  • 94% of students employed 2 years after graduation

6. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $68,500 per year
  • 92% of students employed 2 years after graduation

5. Rutgers University-Newark

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year
  • 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

4. The College of New Jersey (Ewing)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,500 per year
  • 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation

3. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $89,200 per year
  • 94% of students employed 2 years after graduation

2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year
  • 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation

1. Princeton University (Princeton)

  • Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,700 per year
  • 87% of students employed 2 years after graduation

