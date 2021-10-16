‘The Batman’ First Look Images Showcase a Grittier Hero

That is one gritty Batman.

Like literally. Look at him. He’s covered in schmutz!

Along with the new trailer for The Batman, there are a whole slew of new images from the film. They feature Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight, who was described during the DC FanDome panel by director Matt Reeves as the “recluse rockstar” version of Bruce Wayne. There are also new shots of Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, plus the first look at Andy Serkis’ Alfred. See them all below:

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.

If you missed it, here is the full trailer for The Batman:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s not just a call… It’s a warning. From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes” franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC.

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.