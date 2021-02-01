‘The Matrix 4’s Title Has Reportedly Leaked Online

The title of Lana Wachowski’s upcoming Matrix film has reportedly been revealed online. Eagle-eyed fans on both Reddit and Twitter took a screenshot of the since-deleted Instagram post from one of The Matrix 4’s hair stylists, Shunika Terry. She shared a photo of the wrap gift she received on set, along with a note from Wachowski and producer James McTeigue that reveals the movie's alleged name: The Matrix Resurrections.

Here's the original Instagram post from Terry (via Nerding Reviews):

It's tricky to tell whether or not the title is legitimate, but there’s no glaring reason why it couldn’t be. Terry is listed online as a German hairstylist with several movie credits to her name. It’s possible she shared the photo in a moment of excitement, realized she had posted sensitive information, and quickly took it down.

Matrix Resurrections certainly fits in with the other two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Another possibility is that Matrix Resurrections is just a working title, subject to change before the movie is released later this year. The only way we'll be able to confirm The Matrix 4’s title is when Warner Bros. releases a new trailer. We still don’t know much about the upcoming movie, except that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will be reprising their characters of Neo and Trinity. Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have officially joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

The Matrix 4 arrives in theaters and on HBO Max December 22, 2021.