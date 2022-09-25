The Most Popular Celebrity Home Revealed, Look Inside

We love being flies on the wall to see how celebrities live. That's why reality TV is so popular. Real estate experts, Ruby Homes did a deep dive to find out what the most popular homes in Hollywood are. Who is number one on the list? Well, let's just say it's a good thing weed is now legal because this celeb is living his best high life in his house.
Here is a list of celebs that live in the Hollywood Hills and a video of the home you are most curious about.
Hollywood Hills Celebs Past and Present:
The Beatles: Musicians
Leonardo DiCaprio: Actor
Charlie Chaplin: Actor, Director, Screenwriter, Producer, Editor and Composer
Matthew Perry: Actor
Orlando Bloom: Actor
Laurence Olivier: Actor, Director, and Producer
Rudolph Valentino: Actor
Marvin Gaye: Musician
Venus Williams: Professional Tennis Player
Megan Ellison: Film Producer and Luxury Real Estate Investor. Daughter of Billionaire and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Hal Levitt: Modernist Architect
Jerrold E. Lomax: Modernist Architect
Judy Garland: Actress and Singer
Bette Davis: Actress
Madonna: Singer-Songwriter, Actress, and Sex Symbol
Peter Thiel: Venture Capitalist, Hedge Fund Manager, and Entrepreneur
Kanye West: Recording Artist, Record Producer, and Fashion Designer
Errol Flynn: Actor
Justin Timberlake: Singer-Songwriter and Actor
Jessica Biel: Actress, Singer, and Model
Delores Del Rio: Actress
Michael C. Hall: Actor
Ben Stiller: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Director, and Producer
Bob Barker: Game Show Host of The Price is Right
David Lynch: Director
Bela Lugosi: Actor
Jenna Elfman: Actress
Penny Marshall: Actor, Director, and Producer
Jason Priestly: Actor
Charlize Theron: Actress
Jodie Foster: Actress, Director, and Producer
Meatloaf: Musician and Actor
Billy Idol: Musician
Rebel Wilson: Actress, Comedian, and Writer
Justin Bieber: Singer-Songwriter
Ava Gardner: Actress
David Hockney: Artist
Joel Silver: Producer
Jimmy Kimmel: Television Host, Comedian, Radio Personality, and Voice Actor
Halle Berry: Actress and Model
W.C. Fields: Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Juggler
Russell Brand: Comedian and Actor
Bugsy Siegel: Mobster
Christina Aguilera: Recording Actress and Actor
Carmen Electra: Model, Television Personality, Actress, Singer, and Dancer
Cameron Diaz: Actress and Model
Gloria Swanson: Producer and Actress best known for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard
Casey Johnson: Johnson & Johnson Heiress and Socialite
Paris Hilton: Hilton Hotels Heiress, Socialite, Actress, and Entrepreneur
Rod Stewart: Singer-Songwriter
Stevie Nicks: Singer-Songwriter and Member of Fleetwood Mac
Marlene Dietrich: Actress and Singer
Nick Jonas: Musician
Keanu Reeves: Actor
Ashton Kutcher: Actor
Mila Kunis: Actress
Tobey Maguire: Actor
Courtney Cox: Actress
Katy Perry: Recording Artist and Actress
Meryl Streep: Actress
Aaron Paul: Actor
Darren Star: Television Producer
Gina Janss: Socialite
Joe Dahan: Founder of Joe's Jeans
Larry Flint: Publisher and First-Admendment Crusader
Jean Harlow: Actress and Sex Symbol
Wynona Ryder: Actress
Dolly Parton: Musician and Actress
Robin Thicke: Musician, Singer-Songwriter, and Actor
Paula Patton: Actress
Wilfred Buckland: Hollywood's first Art Director
Edgar Rice Burroughs: Writer best known for creating the characters of Tarzan and John Carter
Francis Ford Coppola: Director, Screenwriter, Producer, Businessman, and Founding Editor and Publisher of Zoetrope: All-Story
Nick Offerman: Writer, Carpenter, and Actor
Megan Mullally: Actress and Singer
Ellen Pompeo: Actress
Barbara Stanwyck: Actress
Martha Hyer: Actress
Marguerite De La Motte: Actress
Robert Edeson: Actor
Tyra Banks: Model, Television Personality, Producer, Actress, and Author
Fred Durst: Musician and Director
William Powell: Actor
Fay Bianter: Actress
Rosalind Russell: Actress
Phillips Holmes: Actor
Taylor Holmes: Actor
Chris Kattan: Actor and Comedian
Tyrone Power: Actor
Wim Wenders: Director
Patrick Stump: Musician, Singer-Songwriter, and Producer
Carrie Jacobs-Bond: Musician
George Melford: Actor, Screenwriter, Director, Producer
Helen Walker: Actress
Foster Carling: Composer
Carole Lombard: Actress
Vilma Banky: Actress
Kat Von D: Tattoo Artist, and Reality Television Personality on Miami Ink and LA Ink
Chris Brown: Dancer and Recording Artist
Alex Rodriquez: Baseball Player
This home has more than 52 million views on social media! The number one house we are curious about is owned by rapper Wiz Khalifa.
I think people are most interested in his dab bar and a weed wall don't you?
Producer and DJ Zedd’s mansion is second with 47,213,280 views. The house is reportedly worth sixteen million dollars and is located in Benedict Canyon. I had NO idea Zedd was worth enough to have a 16-million-dollar house!
The third is Jessica Alba’s home which has received 35,146,040 views. Her house is a bargain at $10M. Even if someone gave us one of these houses we could not afford to keep them because of the taxes! That's sobering.
