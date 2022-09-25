The Most Popular Celebrity Home Revealed, Look Inside

We love being flies on the wall to see how celebrities live. That's why reality TV is so popular. Real estate experts, Ruby Homes did a deep dive to find out what the most popular homes in Hollywood are. Who is number one on the list? Well, let's just say it's a good thing weed is now legal because this celeb is living his best high life in his house.

Here is a list of celebs that live in the Hollywood Hills and a video of the home you are most curious about.

Hollywood Hills Celebs Past and Present:

The Beatles: Musicians

Leonardo DiCaprio: Actor

Charlie Chaplin: Actor, Director, Screenwriter, Producer, Editor and Composer

Matthew Perry: Actor

Orlando Bloom: Actor

Laurence Olivier: Actor, Director, and Producer

Rudolph Valentino: Actor

Marvin Gaye: Musician

Venus Williams: Professional Tennis Player

Megan Ellison: Film Producer and Luxury Real Estate Investor. Daughter of Billionaire and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison

Hal Levitt: Modernist Architect

Jerrold E. Lomax: Modernist Architect

Judy Garland: Actress and Singer

Bette Davis: Actress

Madonna: Singer-Songwriter, Actress, and Sex Symbol

Peter Thiel: Venture Capitalist, Hedge Fund Manager, and Entrepreneur

Kanye West: Recording Artist, Record Producer, and Fashion Designer

Errol Flynn: Actor

Justin Timberlake: Singer-Songwriter and Actor

Jessica Biel: Actress, Singer, and Model

Delores Del Rio: Actress

Michael C. Hall: Actor

Ben Stiller: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Director, and Producer

Bob Barker: Game Show Host of The Price is Right

David Lynch: Director

Bela Lugosi: Actor

Jenna Elfman: Actress

Penny Marshall: Actor, Director, and Producer

Jason Priestly: Actor

Charlize Theron: Actress

Jodie Foster: Actress, Director, and Producer

Meatloaf: Musician and Actor

Billy Idol: Musician

Rebel Wilson: Actress, Comedian, and Writer

Justin Bieber: Singer-Songwriter

Ava Gardner: Actress

David Hockney: Artist

Joel Silver: Producer

Jimmy Kimmel: Television Host, Comedian, Radio Personality, and Voice Actor

Halle Berry: Actress and Model

W.C. Fields: Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Juggler

Russell Brand: Comedian and Actor

Bugsy Siegel: Mobster

Christina Aguilera: Recording Actress and Actor

Carmen Electra: Model, Television Personality, Actress, Singer, and Dancer

Cameron Diaz: Actress and Model

Gloria Swanson: Producer and Actress best known for her role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

Casey Johnson: Johnson & Johnson Heiress and Socialite

Paris Hilton: Hilton Hotels Heiress, Socialite, Actress, and Entrepreneur

Rod Stewart: Singer-Songwriter

Stevie Nicks: Singer-Songwriter and Member of Fleetwood Mac

Marlene Dietrich: Actress and Singer

Nick Jonas: Musician

Keanu Reeves: Actor

Ashton Kutcher: Actor

Mila Kunis: Actress

Tobey Maguire: Actor

Courtney Cox: Actress

Katy Perry: Recording Artist and Actress

Meryl Streep: Actress

Aaron Paul: Actor

Darren Star: Television Producer

Gina Janss: Socialite

Joe Dahan: Founder of Joe's Jeans

Larry Flint: Publisher and First-Admendment Crusader

Jean Harlow: Actress and Sex Symbol

Wynona Ryder: Actress

Dolly Parton: Musician and Actress

Robin Thicke: Musician, Singer-Songwriter, and Actor

Paula Patton: Actress

Wilfred Buckland: Hollywood's first Art Director

Edgar Rice Burroughs: Writer best known for creating the characters of Tarzan and John Carter

Francis Ford Coppola: Director, Screenwriter, Producer, Businessman, and Founding Editor and Publisher of Zoetrope: All-Story

Nick Offerman: Writer, Carpenter, and Actor

Megan Mullally: Actress and Singer

Ellen Pompeo: Actress

Barbara Stanwyck: Actress

Martha Hyer: Actress

Marguerite De La Motte: Actress

Robert Edeson: Actor

Tyra Banks: Model, Television Personality, Producer, Actress, and Author

Fred Durst: Musician and Director

William Powell: Actor

Fay Bianter: Actress

Rosalind Russell: Actress

Phillips Holmes: Actor

Taylor Holmes: Actor

Chris Kattan: Actor and Comedian

Tyrone Power: Actor

Wim Wenders: Director

Patrick Stump: Musician, Singer-Songwriter, and Producer

Carrie Jacobs-Bond: Musician

George Melford: Actor, Screenwriter, Director, Producer

Helen Walker: Actress

Foster Carling: Composer

Carole Lombard: Actress

Vilma Banky: Actress

Kat Von D: Tattoo Artist, and Reality Television Personality on Miami Ink and LA Ink

Chris Brown: Dancer and Recording Artist

Alex Rodriquez: Baseball Player

This home has more than 52 million views on social media! The number one house we are curious about is owned by rapper Wiz Khalifa.

I think people are most interested in his dab bar and a weed wall don't you?

Producer and DJ Zedd’s mansion is second with 47,213,280 views. The house is reportedly worth sixteen million dollars and is located in Benedict Canyon. I had NO idea Zedd was worth enough to have a 16-million-dollar house!

The third is Jessica Alba’s home which has received 35,146,040 views. Her house is a bargain at $10M. Even if someone gave us one of these houses we could not afford to keep them because of the taxes! That's sobering.

This is how much our favorite celebrities are actually worth:

