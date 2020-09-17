There are Sexy Tiger King Halloween Costumes on Yandy.com

Netflix has become pretty popular when the pandemic started because people were stuck at home with not a lot to do. I, too found myself trying to find new shows to watch with my husband and it was tough at first, but social media took care of that and we found some good stuff. I'm sure by now, you've heard of the craziness of the Tiger King. If you haven't seen Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness yet, man, you are missing out. It's a documentary that follows Joe Exotic, a tiger lover who owned a big cat zoo named G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma. I didn't really want to watch it at first, but once my hubby and I started, we couldn't stop watching. There are so many things that are discovered and revealed that it just blows your mind. I highly recommend it.

Since it's popularity, I figured we'd be seeing a bunch of Tiger King costumes popping up this Halloween, and they're actually pretty easy to make yourself. But, if you wanna dress up as Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin from Tiger King, but go as a sexy version, according to Page Six, the online costume shop Yandy.com has some options for you.

The Coolest Cat costume (shown below) which is the one I am pretty sure is imitating Carole Baskin will cost you $49.90 and you'll need a bikini wax before you wear this one.

Yandy.com

And then there's the Tiger Queen (shown below) costume, which looks a little like what Joe Exotic would wear on a daily basis.

Yandy.com

I do think these costumes are cute. Other than the bikini wax, they look pretty comfortable. I don't think I'll be buying them this Halloween, but I'm sure we'll see them around To buy these costumes, or just to check them out on Yandy.com, click here.