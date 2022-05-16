Exactly How Many Tourists Does New Jersey Actually Get Each Year?

Exactly How Many Tourists Does New Jersey Actually Get Each Year?

There are certain parts of New Jersey where the mere mention of the word "tourist" prompts an eye roll that should be nominated for an Academy Award.

We're pretty smart here in New Jersey. We understand just how important the tourism industry is to the health of New Jersey's economy, but, for some, that doesn't make summer season any easier.

If you live in certain parts of New Jersey, like the Jersey Shore, you know those flood gates are about to open. With that comes much needed revenue for our local businesses.

Those open flood gates also bring the summer traffic, congestion and headaches that seem to be the price of admission for being a "local".

When I researched which states had the most visitors each year, I fully expected New Jersey to be in the top 5.

I know we're a seasonal tourist state for the most part, but the summers are so big here, I thought that would easily make up the difference. Well, was I wrong. I think this is going to shock you, too.

A report at Vivid Maps ranked each state by their annual tourist numbers, and you'll be surprised to find out New Jersey is not in the top 5 tourist states.

As a matter of fact, we're not even in the top 10. It turns out that, according to this report, New Jersey ranks as only the 17th most visited state in America. That hurts a little bit.

The most visited state in the nation is no surprise. It's California, followed by Florida at #2 and Nevada at #3.

If it makes you feel any better, we have more visitors than Illinois. They came in 18th place.

