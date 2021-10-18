Vaccine mandate for NJ state workers takes effect today

Gov. Phil Murphy's vaccine mandate for state workers takes effect today. It is also the same day all New Jersey employees must report back to their in-person workplaces.

Murphy announced sweeping vaccination mandates for New Jersey's government workers in September, but did allow for a testing exemption. If employees have not verified their vaccination status as of today, they will have to submit to COVID testing up to two times per week.

“Due to the prevalence and rampant spread of the delta variant, the state is taking aggressive steps to protect the state workforce while continuing to provide vital government services," Alexandra Altman from the governor's office told New Jersey 101.5.

Workers at all state agencies, authorities, and colleges and universities are covered by the governor's executive order.

Workers can show proof of full vaccination by presenting:

The CDC COVID-19 vaccination card issued at the vaccination site, or an electronic or physical copy

The official record from the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) or other immunization register

A record from a health care provider's portal or medical record system on official letterhead signed by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner, physician's assistance, registered nurse, or pharmacist

A military immunization or health record from the United States Armed Forces

Docket mobile phone application record or any state-specific application that produces a digital health record.

All state employees are also required to wear face masks indoors in state executive branch offices.

It is still not clear if the return of state workers will include the Department of Labor and Workforce Development One Stop Career Centers. Unemployment claimants who have had issues certifying with the state have not been able to go to an office to meet with an agent since March 2020, adding to the frustration of not being able to get answers.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges