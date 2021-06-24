Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Vanessa Bryant's settled suit, Drake Bell's legal woes and more, below.

Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant has settled the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi. Vanessa sued the company back in February, blaming them for killing her husband and daughter. The lawsuit stated that weather conditions were not safe to fly in and that the pilot failed to acknowledge the dangerous weather. (via TMZ)

Catch Ed Sheeran's Week Long Residency With James Corden

Ed Sheeran will be appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS from June 28 to July 1. He's expected to perform some of his hit songs each night, as well as his brand new single "Bad Habits," which will be released on June 25. Sheeran will participate in sit-down interviews as well as comedy segments. (via AV Club)

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Endangering Children

Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, for which he could face up to 18 months in prison. He will be sentenced in July. (via TMZ)

Tinder Date Gone Wrong: Woman Sued for Refusing Sex

A Canadian woman is being sued by her Tinder date on the supposed grounds of "violating a verbal contract," after she turned down having sex. (via New York Post)

No Cheering at Olympic Games Allowed

Cheering is officially banned at the Tokyo Olympics. Each venue will also have a limited capacity of 50 percent, which is a maximum of 10,000 fans, and attendees must wear masks and go straight home after each game. The Olympic Village will also have strict rules and be in complete lock-down. Competing athletes are not allowed to visit tourist areas, use public transportation or visit other venues. (via BroBible)

Watch the Trailer for Only Murders in the Building Starring Selena Gomez



How well do you really know your neighbors? Watch the trailer for Hulu's new mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Meryl Streep Got a Unique Gift for Her 72nd Birthday

Meryl Streep received a very unique gift for her 72nd birthday: Artist/photographer Adrian Wilson and artist/production designer Matt Duncan Wilson changed the 72nd Street subway sign in Manhattan to "72 Streep!"