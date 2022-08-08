Vanessa Hudgens Met Ex Austin Butler’s Girlfriend Kaia Gerber When She Was Just a 5-Year-Old Fan

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for nine years before breaking up in 2020. The former couple moved on; Hudgens is currently with Cole Tucker, and Butler is reportedly with Kaia Gerber.

However, they are making headlines together again after a throwback photo of Hudgens and Gerber meeting has gone viral. The picture was taken in 2007 at the premiere for High School Musical 2, which Hudgens starred in. It's particularly shocking since Gerber — who is 13 years younger than Hudgens — was only 5 years old at the time.

Gerber attended the event with her mom Cindy Crawford and her brother Presley Gerber, according to Us Weekly. In a picture, Crawford and Hudgens appeared to have their arms wrapped around each other. Gerber is standing in front of Minnie Mouse, who had a hand on her shoulder.

Another picture from the event showed Hudgens crouching down to shake Gerber's hand. The 5-year-old appears to be smiling while wearing a black dress and white sandals. Hudgens attended the premiere in a vibrant red gown with her hair in an elegant up-do.

The photos have gone viral on Twitter and sparked a reaction because of how much younger Gerber is. She is now 20, and Butler is 30. Hudgens is 33 years old.

"I have nothing against age gap couples (as long as they are legal) but this picture of vanessa hudgens meeting kaia gerber is THE FUNNIEST thing i've ever seen," one person tweeted.

"This picture of Vanessa Hudgens meeting Kaia Gerber, former gf and current gf of Austin Butler, is sending me into orbit," another person wrote.

Someone else mentioned that the picture "puts this age gap in perspective."

"If I was 33 year old vanessa hudgens and saw my 30 year old ex boyfriend austin butler move on with 20 year old kaia gerber somebody's property would be on fire rn," yet another Twitter user joked.

Others have seemingly taken issue with the age gap. "Vanessa Hudgens was like a full grown adult when she met Kaia Gerber," one user pointed out. "Austin Butler is so nasty omg."

According to reports, Hudgens and Butler's relationship was so serious that they were considering getting engaged before going their separate ways.

The High School Musical star revealed that she met her current boyfriend on Zoom during the pandemic. They seem to be going strong since then. Hudgens shared a bevy of photos in honor of Tucker's birthday on Instagram in early July.

Butler and Gerber have been a little more low-key. However, Us Weekly noted that they attended the 2022 Met Gala together.