Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record

What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?

Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!

We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.

How do you get in to win this incredible giveaway?  Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get-- so go wild!

Take a look at the records we've got packed in our stocking! You could be randomly selected to win one of the records below.

ArtistAlbumLabel
LizzoSpecialAtlantic
Ed Sheeran=Atlantic
ColdplayMusic of the SpheresAtlantic
ColdplayEveryday LifeAtlantic
Jack HarlowCome Home The Kids Miss YouAtlantic
Death Cab for CutieAsphalt MeadowsAtlantic
The War on DrugsI Don't Live Here AnymoreAtlantic
Justin BieberChangesDef Jam
Taylor SwiftMidnightsUniversal Republic
John LegendLegendUniversal Republic
Morgan WallenDangerousUniversal Republic
The WeekndDawn FMUniversal Republic
Adele30Columbia
Adele21Columbia
ChainsmokersSo Far So GoodColumbia
Harry StylesLate Night Talking (7 Inch)Columbia
Camilla CabelloFamiliaEpic
Meghan TrainorTakin' It BackEpic
FutureI Never Liked YouEpic
Sam SmithLove GoesCapitol
HalseyManicCapitol
Lewis CapaldiDivinely Uninspired To A Hellish ExtentCapitol
Billie EilishHappier Than EverInterscope
Elton JohnThe Lockdown SessionsInterscope
Olivia RodrigoSourInterscope
Imagine DragonsMercury - Act 1Interscope
Imagine DragonsMercury - Act 2Interscope
Dean LewisHardest LoveInterscope

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. Fifty-four (54) winners will be selected on Monday, January 9, 2023. Each winner will be randomly awarded one (1) vinyl record. Prizes are provided by Atlantic, Def Jam, Universal Republic, Capitol, Columbia, Epic, and Interscope Records.*

