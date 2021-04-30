Victoria Beckham Jokes She’d ‘Rather Die’ Than Wear Crocs Justin Bieber Sent Her

Justin Bieber sent Victoria Beckham a pair of Crocs and her reaction was as hilarious as you might expect.

The "Anyone" singer recently launched a collaboration between his brand Drew House and Crocs. The $60 lilac shoes quickly sold out, but not before Bieber could send the chic pop star-turned-fashion designer a pair of her very own.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lock down… what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!" Beckham shared in a video of her unveiling the shoes in an Instagram Story.

"Um, never worn a pair of Crocs. They did make me laugh — it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much," she said, adding, "I’m not quite so sure what to say about this but thank you, it’s very sweet."

Beckham also took a poll to see if her followers thought if she should wear them. She later posted the results: 57 percent of voters voted "no" while 43 percent voted "yes."

So, it seems Posh Spice won't be wearing the shoes anytime soon: “Well, that was close! I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber," she wrote.

But Victoria wasn't the only person in the Beckham household to receiveCrocs from Bieber: The fashion icon's husband David Beckham, as well as their son Cruz, also each received a pair.

Fingers crossed that at least one of the other Beckham family members will try them on!