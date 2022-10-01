At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.

With that said, is it a good idea to consider having one of these bears as a pet? Well, the short answer to that is no. Now yes, a black bear would certainly scare the pants off anyone trying to break into your home. And wouldn't they be nice to train and do tricks with?

Okay, maybe that's stretching it. But despite those couple of perks, it's absolutely not a good idea to have one as a pet. In fact, having a bear as a pet in New Jersey is against the law, so you couldn't have one even if you wanted to.

And it's not just bears that are illegal to own. New Jersey has quite a list of animals that it's illegal to keep as pets. Want a prairie dog? Not a chance.

Check out the list below of pets that are banned in each state, including New Jersey. (The list is in alphabetical order by the state to make it easy to follow).

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.