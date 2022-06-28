What Is Spotify’s New ‘Supergrouper’ Feature?

If you're a Spotify subscriber, you may have already received an email from the company about their new "Supergrouper" feature. But what is the point of it and how do you use it? We're here to break it down for you.

Spotify's own description of the new tool is rather vague — "Create the band you've been waiting for with Supergrouper. From an alt-country cambia trio to a death metal band featuring a bassoonist, anything is possible with Supergrouper!" So, we tried it out for ourselves.

Firstly, you have to use the feature via the mobile app, it won't work on a regular web browser. The email from Spotify provides a link for users, but you can also access it here. From there, click the "Get Started" button to initiate the experience. Then, you'll have to choose the size of your supergroup, ranging from three to five different artists. For the purpose of this explainer, we chose five.

Next, you'll choose the artists you want in your group, and you can either type one in on your own or press the "Randomize" button toward the bottom of the screen to have the app pick one for you. If you also selected a supergroup of five, you'll choose an artist to be "The Lead," "The Lyricist," "The Wildcard," "The Up-and-Comer" and "The Producer." These titles don't actually matter in the end, so don't feel pressured to actually pick your favorite lyricist as the lyricist, for example.

Once you've made your choices, you'll be brought to a page with all of the artists' images, and you have the option to choose a name for the collection or skip it. You'll then be able to share your results on social media, start over again, or "Listen to Their Playlist."

Ultimately, the tool just creates a playlist out of these five different artists, which is convenient if they are all of varying genres and time periods, and you don't feel like curating one manually. Once the playlist is made, you can "Enhance" it, which adds 15 more songs from your selected artists, share it and download it as you can with any other.

There isn't a whole lot to it, but it's a creative way of making a playlist. Some fans have been having fun with the feature, and have shared their reactions on Twitter. "New Spotify supergroup has enabled me to make the worst thing ever," one user wrote.

"I’m loving this Spotify Supergroup feature. I never thought to put Brandy, Drake & Tame Impala into a playlist together before," said another.

Happy Supergrouper-ing!