Where Are Britney Spears’ Kids Today?

Britney Spears has dominated the headlines in recent years due to her battle to end her conservatorship, but what are her two boys up to these days?

Custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James has been a major point of contention, and source of leverage, in the pop star's legal fight over the last 13 years. (Britney's refusal to turn the boys over to ex-husband Kevin Federline following a visitation was what originally resulted in her first 5150 hold back in January 2008. At the time, she handed Sean over to a bodyguard, but fled to a bathroom with Jayden, locking herself and the baby inside. A court-appointed child monitor then called the police.)

Sean (born September 14, 2005) and Jayden (born September 12, 2006) are just under a year apart in age — now 15 and 14 years old, respectively. According to the most recent custody agreement in 2019, the singer is granted 30 percent unsupervised visitation, though she continues to fight for a more equitable 50/50 arrangement with Federline.

Per The New Yorker's bombshell report, threats of withholding access to her children has allegedly been constantly held over Britney's head by her father, Jamie Spears, as well as fellow co-conservators, as a way of forcing her to comply with their decisions over her life and business endeavors.

Speaking of Jamie, Federline obtained a restraining order on behalf of the boys in September 2019 following a reported physical altercation between Sean and the teen's grandpa. "There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by Jayden,” Mark Kaplan, Federline's divorce attorney, told NBC News at the time. “Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless."

Over the years, Britney has regularly shared photos with her boys on her social media accounts, including trips to Disneyland, movie premieres and time spent together at home. Most recently, she shared a snap with the teens back on March 1, writing, "It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!!"

"I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" she continued. "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!"

Last year, Jayden also controversially went live on Instagram, where he spilled some tea about family drama. He praised his dad as "literally Jesus," called Jamie a "pretty big dick" and revealed he's a big fan of Britney's longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

During the Live, he also hinted that his pop star mom had considered quitting music altogether: "I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.'"

Since then, there haven't been many public updates about the boys, but one thing's for sure: their mama loves them a whole lot.