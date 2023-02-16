Ryan Seacrest is officially waving goodbye to Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Seacrest, who joined the morning talk show in 2017, announced his impending departure as co-host during Thursday's (Feb. 16) episode.

He said the decision to step down was "tough" and that leaving will be "bittersweet."

Seacrest shared that working alongside Kelly Ripa was "a dream job and one of the highlights of my career."

"She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together," he said.

The co-host said he plans to fill in as a guest host in the future.

Seacrest also thanked the show's producer, Michael Gelman, as well as its staff and crew members.

"Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same," Gelman said in a statement, according to Deadline.

Who Is Replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan?

Ryan Seacrest's final episode air date has not yet been revealed, though he is scheduled to make his official exit in the spring.

Seacrest will be replaced by Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. The show will eventually be re-branded as Live With Kelly and Mark.

Why Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?

Ryan Seacrest did not reveal exactly why he is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan. However, the co-host did technically overstay the morning show, as he was originally only signed on for three years when he joined in 2017.

He ended up staying on the show for six years.

Seacrest might also want to minimize traveling to spend more time in Los Angeles, Calif., where he is permanently based. Live With Kelly and Ryan films in New York City.

He also hosts his On Air With Ryan Seacrest KIIS FM radio show and American Idol from Los Angeles. Season 21 of the singing competition will begin airing on Feb. 19.