The 8 Wildest Things That Happened at Coachella This Year

When it comes to wild moments, Coachella doesn’t disappoint.

Once a year since 1999, the city of Indio, Calif. transforms from a seemingly calm desert paradise into a crowded hub for music, art and fashion at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival offers a chance for fans to see several of their favorite musicians in one venue over the course of two weekends.

Although Coachella has transformed over the years, adding more days to the event and bigger names to the lineup, and becoming more immersed with influencer and celebrity culture, one thing’s for sure: it still has that whimsical charm in the air that gives you the feeling that anything can happen.

And believe us — anything can and will happen at Coachella!

This year’s festival, which took place on the weekends of April 15 and April 22, was no exception. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd were the big headliners. Other notable acts included Mäneskin, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

There were also epic art installations, unexpected surprise guests, fun onsite parties and, of course, creative and kooky fashion choices.