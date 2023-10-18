Will Smith Trolls Fans With ‘Official Statement’ After Jada Pinkett Smith Tells All About Their Marriage

Will Smith has mostly been silent in the wake of Jada Pinkett Smith's recent revelations about their marriage in promotion of her new memoir. Now, the rapper-actor is offering an official statement on the matter, sort of.

On Tuesday night (Oct. 17), Will Smith shared a video on his Instagram that is captioned "Official Statement." In the video, which can be seen below, Will is sitting in a chair. He begins to address viewers saying, "I got something for you. So, here's the thing. My opinion of the..." Will then sneezes, igniting an impressive visual effect that shows an expansive view of his CGI surroundings. The video then ends.

Jada Pinkett Spills Tea on Marriage to Will Smith in New Book

Jada Pinkett has had the internet going nuts over the past several days, as she tells all during her press run for her new memoir, Worthy. She first revealed the estranged couple has been separated for seven years, later noting she was shocked when Will called her his wife after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In subsequent interviews, she talked about Tupac Shakur being her soulmate and claimed the rap icon proposed to her while he was in prison.

See Will Smith's "Official Statement" below.

