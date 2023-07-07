Win A 4 Pack of Passes To The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

New Jersey's premiere summer family event is back: The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning July 28th, 29th, and 30th at Solberg Airport in Readington!

This is the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America! This year's live performances include a children's concert Friday by Laurie Berkner at 1:30pm, Lit and Everclear Friday night, KC and the Sunshine Band on Saturday night, and Fitz and the Tantrum's Sunday at 3 PM.

Tickets are available now at BalloonFestival.com. Enter below for your chance to win a four pack of passes to this year's festival!