Win a Four Pack of Passes to the Legoland Discovery Center at our Drive Boo Drive-Thru

Hey, guests to 94.5 PST's Drive-Boo Drive-Thru — we've got a special treat (no trick!) for you this Halloween season! You could win a four-pack of passes to the Legoland Discovery Center in Philadelphia!

All you have to do is get the 94.5 PST app and fill out the form below with the secret codeword we'll tell you at the Drive-Boo Drive-Thru. The safe, family-friendly way to get treats with your kids happens Saturday, October 30 at Hamilton Honda on Route 130 in Hamilton, NJ — starting at 11:00 am.

At the Drive-Boo: Load up the car with your little ghosts and goblins and stop by. The first 200 cars will receive a grab bag of delicious treats courtesy of Wegman's. Treat bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Enter below! Good luck!


94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. 

