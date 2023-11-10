Win the Ultimate Friendsgiving Feast on 94.5 PST

Win the Ultimate Friendsgiving Feast on 94.5 PST

You could win the ultimate Friendsgiving from 94.5 PST!

Celebrate the ultimate Thanksgiving with your friends. We'll hook you up with a $50 gift card to Honey Baked Ham and a $50 dollar gift card to David Bradley Chocolate Factory, just in time for Thanksgiving!

Just name the famous friends in the photo below for your chance to win. There's a new photo every weekday, so keep checking back each day.

The contest runs through Wednesday, November 22, 2023. 94.5 PST's standard Contest Rules apply.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2023: NAME THE FAMOUS FRIENDS

