Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Zac Efron's adorable Instagram video, Olivia Rodrigo's vaccination mission and more, below.

Zac Efron and His Brother Bust Their Grandpa Out of Retirement



The Efron brothers made a Mission Impossible-inspired video in which they broke their grandpa out of his retirement home so he could watch the Euro 2021 soccer finals and enjoy a Coke.

Adults More Secretive Than You Think

A survey of 2,000 British adults showed that many adults keep secrets about affairs, hygiene and mental health. One in five adults, or about 18 percent, hide these facts to avoid relationship issues. (via StudyFinds)

Olivia Rodrigo Encourages Young People to Get Vaccinated



Olivia Rodrigo met with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss and answer questions about young people getting vaccinated. The White house specifically has been trying to find a way to engage Gen Z on the issue of COVID-19 safety, and felt Rodrigo was one of the most influential people for the job. (via BuzzFeed)

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Split

Music manager Scooter Braun recently celebrated his seven-year anniversary with his wife Yael Cohen, even sharing a cute Instagram post. Just days later, however, fans were shocked to discover the pair have reportedly split up. (via Cosmopolitan)

TikToker Pretends to Be Pregnant for the Day

After a TikToker named Ashlin discovered a cheap flight for only £31 ($44) that allowed her to bring only one backpack, she hid a second drawstring backpack under her shirt, making it appear as though she were pregnant. Not only did she sneak the second bag onto the plane, but the fake baby bump actually allowed her to board the aircraft early! (via Mirror)

Cardi B Gifts Her 3-Year-Old $150,000 Necklace

Many fans feel that Cardi B's daughter Kulture is getting too spoiled after receiving a $150,000 necklace as a gift. Some believe the toddler should be getting toys instead of something so expensive at such a young age. (via Newsblock)

The Fairly OddParents Coming Back for a New Generation of Fans



A live-action reboot of Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents is in the works and headed to the Paramount+ streaming service. (via Animation Magazine)

Doja Cat Wipes Out on Stage

Celebrities are no strangers to being publicly embarrassed as they are constantly in the spotlight. Unfortunately, Doja Cat fell on stage during a recent live performance. Fans were cheering her as the star recovered flawlessly without missing a beat. (via Page Six)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview Nominated for Emmy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah, in which they revealed the hardships and struggles of being part of the Royal Family, has been nominated for an Emmy. (via Deadline)

Would You Buy $200 Fries?

A New York City restaurant is selling the world's most expensive fries at $200 per serving. They are soaked in Dom Perignon before being fried. (via NY Post)