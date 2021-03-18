‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: The Joker Scene, Explained

The following post contains SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’d be pretty tough to explain the movie’s ending if it didn’t.

Batman fans never got to see Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight and Jared Leto’s Joker share a scene together — until now. During the new “epilogue” to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, viewers are transported to a dark future known as the Knightmare world, where Darkseid has won, Superman’s gone bad, and only a few DC heroes and villains survive. We got a glimpse of this possible future in Batman v Superman, but then it was mostly forgotten in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League restores the Knightmare future to a place of prominence, giving it a key role in the end of the movie, when Batman encounters Joker in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. But why does Joker look different than Suicide Squad? How is this dark future still possible if Superman didn’t go evil in Justice League? Watch our new Ending Explained video below to find out:

