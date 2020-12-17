‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Arrive On HBO Max in March

A couple of years ago, a Zack Snyder Cut of his ill-fated DC superhero movie Justice League seemed like only a dream. Now, it’s become reality. HBO Max will be releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. But when, exactly? While we don't have an exact date, Snyder himself confirmed that the movie will hit the platform in March 2021.

Snyder responded to a fan on Vero after the fan made a comment about wanting to “destroy every copy” of Joss Whedon's version of Justice League. He said that he hoped to “wipe that Version out of existence” with his own his cut, which would arrive as soon as March. Read the full exchange below:

While Warner Bros. and HBO Max haven’t made any official announcements, what Snyder said seems to check out based on what we know already. Earlier in December, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar wrote in a blog post titled “Some Big 2021 News For Fans” that the Snyder Cut would be “coming in a few months.” It’s only a few months until March, so this would make sense with what Snyder said in his message to a fan.

Unlike a theatrical release, which can bounce around in the midst of a pandemic, a straight-to-streaming release is likely to stay in place. So buckle up and prepare yourself for March, when Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally see the light of day.