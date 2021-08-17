11 TikTokers Who Look Exactly Like Celebrities

Social media has become a doorway to discovery for regular people who just so happen to bear an uncanny resemblance to some of our favorite celebrities. And nowhere is that more true than on TikTok.

Thanks to the mega-popular app's penchant for challenges, lip-syncing and a constant onslaught of meme culture and viral trends, doppelgängers have come out of the woodwork the world over, with many establishing themselves on the platform in their own right with millions of followers, respectively.

Collaborations, stitches and other useful features unique to TikTok also happen to keep celebrity impersonators and look-alikes constantly in front of fresh eyes, with new fans discovering unlikely twins for Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Michael Jackson on any given day.

Below, we've rounded up 11 TikTokers who look so much like their famous counterparts — from Dove Cameron to Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie to Scarlett Johansson — you'll hardly believe your eyes.