Lily-Rose Depp has kept quiet about her dad Johnny Depp's headline-making divorce from actress Amber Heard and its subsequent, much-publicized trial — until now.

In her December 2022/January 2023 cover story for Elle magazine, Lily-Rose told the publication that "when it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there," she continued.

Lily-Rose was noticeably silent throughout Depp's trial against ex Heard. The only public comment she made came in 2016 when Heard first alleged abuse against Depp.

At the time, the then-15-year-old called her dad "the sweetest, most loving person I know" in an Instagram post.

The post has since been deleted.

Lily-Rose also addressed her childhood in her Elle interview.

"I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know. My parents protected my brother, [Jack], and me from it as much as possible. I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect," she shared.

Lily-Rose recently faced backlash for her stance on the term "nepo baby," which refers to children of Hollywood stars and other famous people who benefit from nepotism in the industry.

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part," Lily-Rose told Elle.

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that," she added.

Fellow model Vittoria Ceretti clapped back at the statement, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story, "I just want to share a thought here because I can. I bumped into an interview of a so-called ‘nepo baby’ or whatever y’all call it."

"You have no f---ing idea how much it takes to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it [for] free day one," she continued.

"I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please, appreciate and know the place you came from," Ceretti concluded.

Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and famous French model Vanessa Paradis, who split in 2012 after 14 years together.