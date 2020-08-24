The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards from being the most highly anticipated award show of the year.

This year's socially distant VMAs will be one of the first awards shows to not be held virtually. The show will be filmed live with "limited or no audience" with several outdoor performances taking place around New York City.

The VMAs have added two new gender-neutral and pandemic-themed categories: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

Here is everything else you might want to know about this year's MTV Video Music Awards:

Who's Hosting the 2020 MTV VMAs?

Actress, singer and television personality Keke Palmer will host this year's award show.

When Are the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will air live on Sunday (August 30) at 8 PM ET.

Where Will the 2020 MTV VMAs take place?

The event will broadcast from various locations various throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island. It was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center but will now film from remote locations in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Who's Nominated at the 2020 MTV VMAs?

Some of music's biggest stars, including Gaga, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish, are nominated for VMAs this year. See the full list of 2020 nominees here.

Who's Receiving the 2020 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award?

MTV has yet to reveal which artist will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, so stay tuned!

How Do I Watch the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The awards show will be broadcast on several channels including MTV, VH1, BET, Comedy Central, and, for the first time ever, The CW. You can also stream the show live on MTV.com or the MTV app if you have a TV subscription.

Who's Performing at the 2020 MTV VMAs?

This year, you can expect show-stopping performers from some of music's hottest stars, including: