Nicki Minaj to Host 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj Returns to Host and Perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj is back to host and perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The New York rap superstar will be the only host this year. Last year, she was a cohost with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow at the awards. The VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tues., Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Last year, Nicki won Best Hip-Hop vVdeo and received the Video Vanguard Award for her stellar videos during her venerable rap career. This year, Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the event.

As for the nominees, SZA leads the way with six nominations while Doja Cat and Nicki are tied at five nominations apiece.

On Sunday (Sept. 10), Nicki Minaj hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and jokingly asked: "Why would the @vmas let me host this show??? [tears of joy emoji] knowing I’m… different… [upside down face emoji] [face winking eye emoji] #Vmas see ya on the 12th NEW YAWWWK."

Who's Performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

MTV has lined up a stacked list of A-list performers. Among the artists set to hit the stage next week include Doja Cat, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Future, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Nav, Swae Lee and Lil Wayne who is performing his new song "Kat Food."

Check out the full nominees list below.

2023 MTV Video Music Award Nominees

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty"

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"

October 2022: JVKE – "Golden Hour"

November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited"

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"

January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over"

February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED"

March 2023: FLETCHER – "Becky’s So Hot"

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride"

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part"

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin’ (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne feat. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin feat. Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys feat. Lucky Daye – "Stay"

Chlöe feat. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin’ (Remix)"

SZA – "Shirt"

Toosii – "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love in the Way"

Best Direction

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – "Falling Back" – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Adele – "I Drink Wine" - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – "Lipstick Lover" – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire" – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – "Love From the Other Side" - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – "VOID" – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Choreography

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House" – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! at the Disco – "Middle of a Breakup" – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" - Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best Art Direction

boygenius – "the film" – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – "Shirt" – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best Editing

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit" – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – "River" – Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire" – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" - Edited by Chancler Haynes