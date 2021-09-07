The MTV Music Video Awards have given us countless iconic moments over the years, and anticipation is high as this year's show looms.

The VMAs return to New York City in 2021 and, after staging last year's event across various locations to promote social distancing, the 2021 VMAs are back in one centralized spot. Over the summer, MTV announced that the telecast will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, which is one day before the awards show.

In honor of MTV's 40th anniversary, the network commissioned artist Kehinde Wiley to redesign their iconic Moon Person trophies, which will be handed out at the show. “Kehinde Wiley’s Moon Person sculpture represents inclusivity and diversity marked by the historical, environmental and nature relevance of the botanicals,” MTV told Rolling Stone about the update.

Here is everything else you might want to know about this year's MTV Video Music Awards:

Who's Hosting the 2021 MTV VMAs?

Doja Cat, who won the award for PUSH Best New Artist last year, is back to host the 2021 VMAs. She makes history as the first host to be in the running for Video of the Year the same year she is hosting. Her "Kiss Me More" visual with SZA is nominated in the category. The "Say So" hit-maker will also perform.

When Are the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will air live on Sunday (Sept. 12) at 8 PM ET.

Where Will the 2021 MTV VMAs take place?

The awards show will take place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center. This is where the 2020 VMAs were set to take place before the show was re-tooled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Who's Nominated at the 2021 MTV VMAs?

Justin Bieber leads the pack of nominees for the 2021 VMAs with seven nods to his name. Megan Thee Stallion trails closely behind with six nominations. It's shaping up to be a competitive year with many artists facing off in multiple categories.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon all are going into the show with five nominations a piece. Contentious categories to keep an eye on include Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who Will Receive the 2021 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award?

MTV has not revealed a recipient for the Video Vanguard Award in 2021; it remains to be seen if there will be a last-minute announcement. The last recipient was Missy Elliott in 2019. Instead of continuing the legacy of the Vanguard Award, Lady Gaga was awarded the Tricon Award in 2020. Going into this year, we know the Foo Fighters will receive the Global Icon Award.

How To Watch the 2021 MTV VMAs:

The VMAs will be broadcast on several channels including MTV and MTV2. Fans can also follow along on VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and The CW Network. Finally, the show will be available to stream on Paramount+

Who's Performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs?

The list of performers set to take the stage at the 2021 VMAs features a multitude of talented acts. Kim Petras, Polo G and Swedish House Mafia will dazzle at the pre-show.

Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Tainy, Twenty One Pilots and more will perform during the main show. One notable act is absent: MTV revealed that Lorde had to pull out at the last minute due to a "change in production elements."