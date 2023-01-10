2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners

A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

The big awards of the night on the film side went to The Fabelmans, which won Best Picture (Drama) as well as Best Director for Steven Spielberg, and The Banshees of Inisherin, which took home three prizes for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. Amongst TV shows, Abbott Elementary reigned supreme with three prizes, including Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy). The top dramatic series of the year was House of the Dragon.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2023 Golden Globes:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily - WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon - WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans - WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon - WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone - WINNER

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár - WINNER

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis - WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans - WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

