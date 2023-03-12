Oscars 2023: The Full List of Winners

After a year of movies and months of campaigning, the 95th Academy Awards are finally here.

This year’s big winner was Everything Everywhere All at Once, the multiversal action comedy that took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and nearly swept the acting categories, winning Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). The film won seven awards in total, the most among movies this year. The other top winner at the Oscars was Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which won TK prizes including Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Here are all of this year’s winners:

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye” - WINNER

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” - WINNER

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Berry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Original Song

Tell It Like a Woman

Top Gun: Maverick

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

RRR - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - WINNER

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” - WINNER

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale - WINNER

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

