Oscars 2023: The Full List of Winners

After a year of movies and months of campaigning, the 95th Academy Awards are finally here.

This year’s big winner was Everything Everywhere All at Once, the multiversal action comedy that took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and nearly swept the acting categories, winning Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). The film won seven awards in total, the most among movies this year. The other top winner at the Oscars was Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which won TK prizes including Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Here are all of this year’s winners:

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye” - WINNER
“Ivalu”
“Le Pupille”
“Night Ride”
“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” - WINNER
“The Flying Sailor”
“Ice Merchants”
“My Year of Dicks”
“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Berry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Original Song

Tell It Like a Woman
Top Gun: Maverick
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
RRR - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny - WINNER

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers” - WINNER
“Haulout”
“How Do You Measure a Year?”
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”
“Stranger at the Gate”

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale - WINNER

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

