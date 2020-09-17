50 Cent Pulls Up to Another Burger King, Gives Money to Every Worker and Person in Drive-Thru: Watch

50 Cent loves to prove that he is a man of the people and this time he's using his hard-earned cash to do so.

On Tuesday (Sept 15), 50 shared a video of himself and Jay Mazini, a famous entrepreneur, handing out hundreds—maybe even thousands—of dollars at a local Burger King in Queens, N.Y. In the video proof shared to Instagram, the 45-year-old MC pulled up to the fast-food chain's drive-through to hand out cash to the employees and customers. Mazini shared in his own IG post of the good act that they gave out about $30,000.

"I posted the sign they put up in my hood so @jaymazini, was like let's do it again so we did it. STARZPLAY get the app," 50 Cent wrote in the video's caption.

"How is everything guys, you guys, good...How many people work here...Everybody who works here come upfront," Jay says before 50 Cent emerges into the frame, urging the Burger King employees to come closer to the drive-through window.

After showing his face, Fif begins to divide stacks of money between the workers while they celebrate meeting 50. He then went on to start handing out money to customers sitting in their cars at the drive-through waiting to place their orders.

This is the second time the "In Da Club" rhymer has stopped by a Burger King location to hand out money. Last week, Jay and Fif pulled up to a different Burger King to hand out $30,000 in cash.

After posting the video, 50 shared another image from the donation to Burger King employees, in which he shared how happy he felt to help those in need.

"👀This shit is so cool @jaymazini is gonna see this an fall out. 😏If you don't believe in good karma you will never understand this.#starz #bransoncognac," 50 Cent shared In an Instagram caption.

Shout out to 50 for lending a helping hand.