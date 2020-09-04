6ix9ine Releases New Album TattleTales: Listen

6ix9ine's TattleTales album has arrived.

Less than a week after formally announcing his album would be dropping before summer ends, 6ix9ine delivers his 13-track LP featuring Nick Minaj, Akon, Smilez, Lil AK and more. Tekashi's previously released singles "Trollz," "Punani" and "Gooba" are part of the effort's tracklist along with part two to Akon's "Locked Up" and he's on another song called "Leah."

In addition to dropping the album, Tekashi also released a new video for the second track off the LP, "Tutu." Similar to the other visuals 6ix9ine has offered in recent months, the clip's aesthetic is vibrant and colorful. There's also a fleet of Cadillac Escalade trucks in a variety of colors that matches his rainbow hair, which is molded into spikes. The rapper's girlfriend, Jade, makes an appearance in the video as well as Blac Chyna, who is covered in rainbow sprinkles.

TattleTales is the second studio album released by the Brooklyn native. Its predecessor, Dummy Boy, was released on Nov. 27, 2018—eight days after he was arrested for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang. On April 2, 6ix9ine was allowed to serve the last four months of his prison sentence for federal racketeering and firearms charges on home confinement. He officially became a free man months later on Aug. 2. The album title for TattleTales taps into the snitching nickname 6ix9ine embraces proudly after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang last year.

The album is coming off the heels of a seemingly one-sided beef 6ix9ine has with Lil Durk and an ongoing battle with Lil Reese, who both took offense to the Brooklyn native wandering through Chicago's O Block late last month. O Block is where Durk's cousin Nuski was killed in 2014. This led to Durkio and Lil Tjay coming forward with claims that 6ix9ine's camp offered the two rhymers money to beef with the "Fefe" rapper online. 6ix9ine actively denies these claims.

Listen to 6ix9ine's full TattleTales album and watch the video for "Tutu" below.



6ix9ine's TattleTales Album Tracklist

1. "Locked Up Part 2" featuring Akon

2. "Tutu"

3. "Gooba"

4. "Wait"

5. "Charlie" featuring Smiles

6. "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj

7. "Nini" featuring Leftside

8. "Punani"

9. "Yaya"

10. "Leah" featuring Akon

11. "Gata" featuring Lil Ak

12. "Gtl"

13. "Ava"