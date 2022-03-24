Ranking Nicki Minaj’s Most Recent Collaborations

Ever since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album Queen in 2018, she’s been on a beasty run of collaborations. Plenty of fire music has arrived as a result, whether the songs thrived on the charts or in the streets. And the hip-hop legend has shown no signs of slowing down.

The mid-March release of Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick” with Nicki is yet another example of how the Queens-bred rapper has been steadily putting on for the new crop of talent. Never forget the torch-passing that occurred on wax when she hopped on Pop Smoke's breakthrough song "Welcome to the Party." And his reaction to it. Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion soundtracked the three-month stretch of June, July and August with "Hot Girl Summer" a few years ago too. And eventually, she added to the foundation of Doja Cat's "Say So," earning them both their first chart-topping record on the Billboard Hot 100.

While Onika has certainly gotten busy on the mic with new artists, there are also some gems in the tracks she did with people that have also earned their tenure in the rap game. Alongside Tyga, the Young Money flag was lifted once again with “Dip.” Another Trina and Nicki Minaj crossing-of-the-generations took place on “Baps.” Plus, she linked with the sleeping giant of Ty Dolla $ign for “Expensive.” Looking at nearly 20 collaborations since her last album, XXL decided to rank each recent hip-hop song that’s come about. So on this list, you won't see tracks like her diamond-selling smash with Karol G. Additionally, the criteria is based on critical acclaim, mainstream success and of course, cultural impact. You can check out the list below.