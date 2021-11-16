9 Celebrities With Their Own Sex Products (NSFW)
What once was a taboo subject is now a hot topic among celebrities: sex toys!
Some of our most famous faces in pop culture are trying to break the stigma surrounding sex toys and other bedroom products by bringing them into the mainstream via their platforms.
While pleasure products inspired by our favorite stars is nothing new — just look at this unaffiliated Pete Davidson-inspired dildo, tattoos and all! — some celebrities have taken to launch their own sexual pleasure and wellness products, whether through collaborations, individual products or even entirely new companies of their own.
Below, see nine celebrities who are making their mark on the sex industry.
- 1
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop extends into the sex toys and sexual wellness realm. Goop's products include a wide variety of bedroom play toys (including a teacher's ruler, bow tie, etc.), vibrators, lubricants, oils and more. She also famously released a $75 candle called the "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle."
"Goop has definitely been a partner in forging that path and in creating a culture around female health, sexual health and sexuality," Paltrow told The New York Times in 2021. "That’s why we made a vagina candle. Let’s dispel all this stuff. Get your projections off me. Let me experience myself, my body and my pleasure in my own way."
- 2
Lily Allen
In 2020, Lily Allen partnered with Womanizer to create her own Liberty vibrator. The vibe features pleasure air technology to stimulate the user, along with two different stimulator head sizes. Retailing for $99, the waterproof toy comes in a discreet carrying case and each charge lasts 120 minutes.
"Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that! #IMasturbate,” the pop star said in a statement. “Loving yourself should be the most normal thing in the world.”
- 3
Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss founded her own intimate products company, Bedroom Kandi, in 2011, working alongside developers Brian and Suki Dunham. Over the decade, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has grown her company to include home party planning and consultations. Her product line features bath and body products, male and female toys and lubricants, among others. She even designed a vibrator to look like lipstick.
“My ultimate dream would be to have Bedroom Kandi be as big as Victoria’s Secret,” she told Essence in 2020. “I want Bedroom Kandi to have its own lingerie, lotions, body sprays, candles — just anything to do with intimacy. We would also have the actual pleasure toys and products on sale, too. I want the store to be all about the woman and feeling sexy and comfortable.”
- 4
Coco Austin
In 2014, Coco Austin launched her own intimate apparel and products company called Cocolicious Lingerie, which was available on Amazon as well as on her own web store. Some products are still available online, though it’s unclear if Austin is still actively working on the line.
The line features an array of products including booty gel, intimate wipes, pucker gloss, champagne body spray and kegel trainers, among others. Austin’s husband Ice-T's favorite product was reportedly the remote control bullet.
- 5
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne is the co-owner and creative adviser of sex tec tech startup Lora DiCarlo. But she isn't just a brand ambassador; the model-turned-actress helps create marketing strategies, oversees content development and even works alongside engineers on new product developments.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a very long time, and it’s taken a while to find the right people to do it with,” Delevingne told Fast Company about her new venture. “I grew up pretty repressed and English in terms of sexuality. That relationship that you have with yourself is the most important one in the world. And this is not just to do with pleasuring yourself, but it’s about exploration and loving yourself.”
- 6
Mötley Crüe
In 2016, Motley Crue teamed up with LoveHoney to create eight different vibrators inspired by the classic rock band, allowing fans to select the perfect vibe based on size and by album artwork or their favorite song.
Some of the group’s offerings for the bedroom? The Girls Girls Girls 10 Function Bullet Vibrator, the Too Fast For Love 10 Function Bullet Vibrator and the Shout at the Devil 7 Function Vibrator. Talk about variety!
- 7
Farrah Abraham
Around 2013, Farrah Abraham partnered with sex toy manufacturer Topco Sales for a line of intimate toys that included custom molds of her genitals.
It’s unclear if the products are still manufactured or sold today, but the former Teen Mom star apparently charged $198 for her “full-on Farrah p---y” product and a staggering $449 for her "backdoor entry" toy. The line’s alleged controversial advertising motto? "As close to the real thing as you can get without paying child support!”
- 8
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson is an investor in and co-creative director for sexual wellness company Maude. The 50 Shades of Grey star helps create new products and education initiatives. Johnson “loves a good vibe,” according to Vogue, but her personal favorite product is Maude’s pH-balanced Wash.
"The conversation is outdated and not conducive to contemporary humans," Johnson shared of other companies’ approaches to sexual wellness and intimate toys. "Customers usually face exclusively male or female focused products, or it is about being 'naughty' or 'raunchy,' etc. Sexual wellness is self-care. To me, taking care of your body in a sexual way should be the same as taking care of your body in terms of nutrients, skincare, exercise, etc. Sex is important and special, and should be treated as such."
In 2021, Johnson plans to give out Maude's Cone butt plug to her friends as stocking stuffers. (Pun intended.) "I know that there are so many people that are curious about it and, you know, there are so many parts of one’s anus that are erogenous zones that I think could just be fun for people to explore," she told InStyle.
- 9
Demi Lovato
In 2021, Demi Lovato created the signature Demi Wand vibrator alongside Bellesa Boutique. “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level,” Lovato wrote on Instagram about the product launch.
The bright yellow vibrator is 5.5 inches and features eight different vibration modes. It also comes in white skin tone shade. The want retails for $79 and features a convenient charging mechanism through its case.