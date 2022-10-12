These are the 13 Can’t Miss Pop Concerts in Philly For the Rest of 2022

Hot off one of the biggest summers EVER in Philadelphia music, the fall and winter of 2022 is shaping up to be a GREAT time for concerts in the Philly area.

So we've got a list of EVERY pop concert (that we know about so far) posted below that we'll keep updating. Scroll down to check it out.

Get our free mobile app

This list includes hot shows from Demi Lovato, Fletcher, Bazzi, and more. The best part? Many of these artists have been in town since (at least) 2019 because of COVID-19.

By the way, the list of concert venues in the city of Philadelphia goes well beyond the Wells Fargo Center and the Lincoln Financial Field, by the way. There's like nothing better than seeing a show at a more intimate venue. Some of our favorites include the Fillmore, The TLA and more.

In fact, this slate of concerts is so fun that we even included TWO dance parties because they're going to be THAT. EPIC.