A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested in New Jersey.

A rep for the Bergen Country Prosecutor's Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Dec. 8) that A Boogie was arrested on Monday (Dec. 7) on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun (2nd degree crime) and possession of marijuana (disorderly persons offense).

The Bronx rapper, born Artist DuBose, was taken into custody following an investigation conducted by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO), who obtained a warrant to search A Boogie's Dearest, N.J. home. BCPO detectives were accompanied by detectives from the New York Police Department and officers from the Dearest Police Department.

While doing a search of A Boogie's home, law enforcement seized four guns: "a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun." They also discovered "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines" as well as "marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances."

A Boogie's security guard, 33-year-old Quashaun Hagler, was also arrested. Hagler, who is a Georgia resident, appears to have been at A Boogie's home at the time of the search and arrest. Hagler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun (a 2nd degree crime) and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine (a 4th degree crime).

The Bergenfield, N.J. home of the Highbridge the Label rapper's manager, Samblou Camara, was searched as well. At Camara's residence, police uncovered marijuana and hashish oil edibles. Camara was charged with possession of marijuana (a 4th degree crime).

All three men were arrested without incident. They were later released on their own recognizance pending their initial appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court. Their court dates haven't be revealed yet.

According to Teaneck, N.J.'s local Patch news outlet, the arrests took place following a shooting incident that transpired outside of RAIN event space in New Jersey. A Boogie had reportedly been celebrating his 25th birthday at the venue.

XXL has reached out to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's rep for a statement on this matter.