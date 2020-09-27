It's going to be a very Carrie Christmas this year! Carrie Underwood has already released her first-ever holiday album, My Gift — but there's more to come. A seasonal TV special from Underwood and HBO Max is also on the way from the country superstar and the subscription streaming service.

While an exact premiere date has yet to emerge, HBO Max revealed last week (Sept. 24) that the program finds Underwood and a live orchestra and choir performing traditional Christmas favorites that celebrate the spiritual nature of the holiday. Of course, the singer will also perform selections from My Gift.

HBO Max's head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, says the show will "bring a dose of holiday cheer," and Underwood seems equally excited for the special that's executive produced by Tom Hanks' Playtone company.

"The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year," Underwood explains, hinting at the lack of live concerts that the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused.

"Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max."

The global health crisis hasn't seemed to slow the singer down. The performer, who amazed viewers with her vocal prowess during a 2020 ACM Awards tribute to female country artists, also jointly won that ceremony's Entertainer of the Year trophy with Thomas Rhett.

Underwood this year also ushered in Sunday Night Football with a new opening and re-imagined her 2011 duet with Brad Paisley, "Remind Me," for current circumstances.

For a taste of the singer's Yuletide fare, listeners can partake in Underwood's "Let There Be Peace" and "Little Drummer Boy."

The Carrie Underwood Christmas special will stream on HBO Max sometime this holiday season. My Gift — which features Underwood's son, Isaiah — arrived on CD and digital Sept. 25; a vinyl release follows on Oct. 30.