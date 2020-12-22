Barefoot County Music Festival Announces August 2021 Dates in Wildwood; Carrie Underwood To Headline

The Barefoot County Music Festival in Wildwood has postponed their June 2021 dates back to August 2021, in the hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will allow for such an event at that time.

Of course, the inaugural event, which was scheduled for the first time in 2020, was canceled because of the COVID-19.

The festival was initially rescheduled for June 2021, but officials opted to delay the event until August.

“We chose to seek alternate dates which we felt provided sufficient time for the recent vaccine to circulate, as well as additional time for us to ensure a safe and successful festival; the safety and satisfaction of our fans is our #1 priority," said Rob Pedlow of Barefoot Country Music Fest.

As part of the announcement, Carrie Underwood will hit the stage as one of the headliners. Other festival headliners for 2021 include the Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come in 2021, right? There's a LOT involved in the planning of such a festival so this is a good sign that it was moved (vs canceled again). I'd say that if event planners are thinking that normalcy is possible by the late summer... sign us up!

“We understand holding the festival is contingent on state and national guidelines for mass gatherings and will continue to monitor the situation with local officials and healthcare personnel over the next several months," Pedlow said.

Tickets and more info can be found on the Barefoot Country Music Festival's website at barefootcountrymusicfest.com.