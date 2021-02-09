A Live Action Version of “PowerPuff Girls” is in The Works

Millennials, get excited because Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are coming back to TV!

According to Just Jared, The CW network has, so far, ordered pilot episodes of four new shows to add to their 2021-2022 lineup including a live-action Powerpuff Girls, Naomi, a DC comic series created by Ava DuVernay, a reboot of cult favorite The 4400, and a new untitled religious series about millennial nuns.

This live-action Powerpuff Girls series, which has been in development since August 2020, will follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup through their twenties. Just Jared reports that the girls resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. The question is now, will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them again? Just Jared names executive producer as Greg Berlanti with Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody as writer/producers.

Just Jared says Naomi, the newest of many DC comic shows that dominate the network, will follow teenage girl named Naomi after a supernatural event rocked her town upside down. She is determined to discover how and why it happened to uncover shocking truths.

The reboot of The 4400 has been in the works for three years, finally seeing the light of day. Just Jared describes this show as being about 4400 people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years. Now, they all returned in an instant, looking exactly the same and with no memory of what happened to them.

In case you missed it, The CW also renewed 12 of their existing shows including Riverdale, All American, Nancy Drew, Charmed, and Dynasty according to Just Jared.