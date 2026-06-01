The date is confirmed. The Grand Opening of the new, dog-friendly restaurant in Lawrence Township is Tuesday (June 2).

The Dog Spot restaurant is taking over the spot of Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs

The Dog Spot is on Princeton Pike, where the popular lunch, dinner, and dessert spot, Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs, was for many years. Patrick Jones bought it from Paul and Janice Tweedly last spring. Jones has reimagined the place with a new theme, one that's close to his heart. You can probably guess based on the restaurant's new name...dogs. Jones has rescued and fostered over 60 dogs.

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The Grand Opening of The Dog Spot is Tuesday, June 2

You may have noticed a lot of work going on there over the past few weeks. The windows have been blocked to keep the renovations a surprise. Well, the wait is almost over. The big reveal will be tomorrow, June 2, at the Grand Opening of The Dog Spot. Stop by and check it out.

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The restaurant has gone through major renovations

Here's a sneak peek at the renovations. It looks great.

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Every picture on the wall tells the story of a successful rescue and adoption.

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This week, look for a donation box set up out in front of the restaurant, for SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals. If you would like to donate, the wish list includes dog treats, pupperoni begger strips, cat treats, pill pockets, canned chicken, paper towels, and plastic doggie poop bags.

The menu raises awareness of local animal shelters

The menu raises awareness of local animal shelters and celebrates everyone's love for animals. You're welcome to bring your furry friend. There's plenty of outdoor space at the restaurant.

The Dog Spot is open Tuesday - Saturday

The Dog Spot is located at 2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township. The hours are Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM - 7 PM, serving lunch, dinner, and ice cream.